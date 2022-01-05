Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $399.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past one year. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses in the third quarter 2021 looks encouraging. Contributions from the recently-concluded GRAIL acquisition also buoy optimism. The company exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. On the flip side, in the third quarter of 2021, Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 153.5%, whereas selling, general & administrative expenses rose a stupendous 357.8% over the year-ago period. Escalating costs led to huge operating losses in the quarter and are building significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. This has compelled Illumina to slash its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Deterioration in the short-term cash level raises concerns.”

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $449.60.

ILMN stock opened at $372.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.