Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $991.46 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $637.40 million and $46.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $991.46 or 0.02141149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.91 or 0.08201921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.02 or 1.00097064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007595 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

