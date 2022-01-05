ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

