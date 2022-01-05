ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
