Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of IMMP opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Immutep has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
