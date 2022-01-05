Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Immutep alerts:

Shares of IMMP opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Immutep has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 588.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.