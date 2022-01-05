Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IEM stock opened at GBX 553.54 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.76. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 423 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.88).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

