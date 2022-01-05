Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IEM stock opened at GBX 553.54 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.76. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 423 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.88).
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
