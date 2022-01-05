Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the upstream energy company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues going forward. Imperial Oil's strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow and an attractive dividend yield are other positives, apart from the majority holding by supermajor ExxonMobil. However, the Canadian major is being bogged down by increasing costs and expenses. As it is, pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising volumes thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $37.09 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

