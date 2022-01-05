Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.73

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 395573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,244,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $127,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,318,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

