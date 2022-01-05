Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

