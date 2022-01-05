Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of IR opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

