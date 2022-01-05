Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $43.67

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.67, but opened at $42.64. Inhibrx shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 39.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

