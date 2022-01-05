Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

IOSP opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

