Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

