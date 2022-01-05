Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases 84 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($14.08) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,182.86).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Christopher Samuel purchased 56 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($758.39).

ATST stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,034 ($13.93). 335,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,792. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 864 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

