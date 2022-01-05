Insider Buying: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Acquires C$16,780.80 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,780.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,112,626.43.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.86 million and a PE ratio of -31.72.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 million. Research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

