Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.