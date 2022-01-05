Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 5,207 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

