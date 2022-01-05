Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 2,047,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,742. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

