Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 36.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
