Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 36.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,225.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

