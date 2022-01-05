Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73.
- On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.
Square stock traded down $12.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,678. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
