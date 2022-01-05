Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73.

On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95.

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.

Square stock traded down $12.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,678. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

