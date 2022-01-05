Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

