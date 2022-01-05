Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

IBKR stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,041 shares of company stock worth $91,387,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.