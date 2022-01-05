International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 220 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.82 ($2.92).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 159.56 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.26. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.