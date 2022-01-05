inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 51.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in inTEST by 127.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.