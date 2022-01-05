Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

IPI stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

