Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 25,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.81.

IVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

