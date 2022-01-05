Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.