Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
