Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $757,000.

