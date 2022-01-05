Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
VKQ opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
