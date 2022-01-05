Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

VKQ opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

