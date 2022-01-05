Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 986,252 shares.The stock last traded at $75.07 and had previously closed at $76.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

