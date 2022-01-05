Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.50.

