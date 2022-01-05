Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.21.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

