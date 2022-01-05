InvestDigital (IDT) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $51,231.19 and $132,998.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

