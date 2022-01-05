Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 659% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 601,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

