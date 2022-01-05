Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOCJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.