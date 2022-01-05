IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,430 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,853. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

