IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 66,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

