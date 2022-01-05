IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 3,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,589. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

