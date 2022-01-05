Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IREN traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,716. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

