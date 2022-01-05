iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $133.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

