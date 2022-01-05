iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

