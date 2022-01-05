iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $119.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.