iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
