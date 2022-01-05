iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

