iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

