iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.