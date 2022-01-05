iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.