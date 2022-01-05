iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

