iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,283,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $358,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.