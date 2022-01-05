IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 3.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 82,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 57,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

