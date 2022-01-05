Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.04. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 3,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.