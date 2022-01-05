J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $208.10 and last traded at $207.88, with a volume of 3954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.84.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.40.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

