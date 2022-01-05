J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $207.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

